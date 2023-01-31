HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Dawn Luck teaches 5th Grade Social Studies at the Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics. She is very up front with her students when it comes to her history with History.

“I tell them that I hated Social Studies when I was in school,” Luck says. “So my goal as a teacher is to make Social Studies not boring. And that’s what I do. Which they seem to think I do, because they like taking notes and nobody likes taking notes.”

They also like to engage in Ms. Luck’s classroom. It’s a great way to tackle just about any topic.

“We talk. I ask questions. They answer. They don’t mind answering. They like answering. Because they know even if they get the answer wrong, it’s leading us to a right answer.”

Ms. Luck started out as a pre-k and kindergarten teacher in local daycares. She always knew she wanted to teach older children.

“Watching their eyes light up when they learn something new and it’s exciting and they want to actually remember it. And it’s History. I think it’s very important.”

It’s also important to take a team approach to education. Ms. Luck leans heavily on the GSIC leaders for her success.

“They’re great. There’s no way we would be where we are if we didn’t have a strong administration. We know we can go to them any time we need to for anything actually.”

A Social Studies classroom that’s more like a family. It’s a wonderful learning environment created by a wonderful teacher.

“It’s a little overwhelming sometimes,” she says. “I hope they remember me long past their 5th grade year. I just want them to remember that I cared about them. That I loved them.”