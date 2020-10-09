Golden Apple: Chrissy Hattaway

EVANS, Ga (WJBF) Chrissy Hattaway teaches 7th grade math. A subject that can be tough for many, but is second nature for her.

“I’ve always loved math so I kind of take it as a personal challenge to make other kids love math,” Hattaway says. “Because it is the subject that no one usually loves.”

She teaches percentages, and sales tax and other things the kids will use.

“The interest has to come or the math never will. I try to figure out things that they’re interested in and connect it to our math standards and make it relative.”

Mrs. Hattaway make sure her students know that math is everywhere.

“My dad is a builder and my husband works at Plant Vogtle and we talk about the math they use in their everyday life. My dad will joke, and I will say no what you’re doing is Pythagorean Theorem and that’s what I teach.”

Her mother and sister are also in education.”

“Mom can attest to this, slllince I was little I played school with my stuffed animals. They all knew math. When my little sister came along, I was teaching her. I set up a classroom in our playroom. Education has always been what I wanted to do. There was never a stray from that.”

Chrissy Hattaway gives her students so much. And the great thing is, she gets so much back.

“Pure joy,” she says. “Just the connections with the kids and their parents. And later down the road when you have kids who want to come back and visit with you. That’s when you know o.k. cool, I’ve made a difference.”