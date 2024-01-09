HARLEM, Ga (WJBF) – Carson Alewine is continuing a strong legacy in education in her role at North Harlem Elementary School. She teaches 5th grade.

“My grandfather used to be in Columbia County,” Alewine says. “He was a teacher, then a principal. Then he went on to be a superintendent of Columbia County. He inspired me to be a teacher. He instilled it at a young age, the love for education.”

Mrs. Alewine loves these students. She actually taught the same children last year in 4th grade, and got to loop up to 5th grade with them.

“They were such a kind group. I saw a need for them, in needing a teacher in 5th grade. Thought that they were such a good group, we would do it together.”

And now she gets to be one of the last teachers to make an impact as they wrap up their elementary school years.

“Of course we teach curriculum here. But I told them if they leave me knowing how to be a kind human, and go out into this world, and knowing the choices to make and things like that, I’ve done my job.”

A job that includes making sure her kids are focused and ready to work each day.

“Before we do anything in here, we do a fun attendance question, just to check in, to see what kind of mood everybody’s in. And that kind of dictates how we do things in here. So if somebody needs to talk beforehand, we’ll talk. Because, you know, you can’t learn when you’ve had a rough night or a bad day. So we make sure that we are well-focused before we start anything in here. And that tends to help keep the attention.”

It also helps forge a strong connection between teacher and student. A connection that pays off in and out of this classroom.

“If you don’t have that relationship, you can’t teach them,” she says. “When they know you love them and you care for them, and you see them outside of school or go to a sporting event, they really do see that you care and they’re more willing to learn from you inside these four walls.”