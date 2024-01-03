THOMSON, Ga (WJBF) – Brandy Cole’s kindergarteners are so close to Christmas break. But they’re not losing focus. They are covering lots of lessons.

“We were teaching Calendar,” Cole says. “We go over days of the week, months of the year. And we were teaching different Math skills.”

Ms. Cole loves her job because she and her students can really relate to one another.”

“It’s just fun. You can be silly and goofy with them. They like to learn and they make it fun and interesting.”

And it makes them miss her when they move on.

“It makes me feel good. I have kids that come back every year, Open House. Some are bigger than me. Some where in here the year before. They always come back, tell me hey, tell me they love me and miss me. and it makes you feel good, warms your heart, because you don’t know you’re making such an impact until later on, you realize.”

These students learn so much during their year with Ms. Cole.

“Some of them come in and they can’t write their names and they don’t know their letters. And then within a couple of months, it’s amazing. We’ve got some sounding out words. We’ve got some reading books.”

And somehow she finds a way to get up for each day and to keep up with the kids.

“I guess it’s 5-year-old energy. We’ve got a classroom full of 5-year-olds. They keep you on your toes. We’re all the time laughing and having fun and being silly. If you make a mistake, they don’t care, we don’t care. We just keep rolling. And it makes the day go. It makes it fun.”

Congratulations Brandy Cole. Making such a strong impression on her students as they begin their academic careers.

“I feel like it’s my calling,” she says. “I think I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do.”