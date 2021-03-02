Golden Apple: Bernard Walters

WILLISTON, SC (WJBF)

Bernard Walters is a hero in the classroom. His father tried to talk him out of teaching. He pictured his son as a hero in the military with a career in the armed forces.

“But I was like, Dad, that’s my heart,” Walters says. “When I started teaching, when I saw students reaching out, I said there’s no student I can’t teach.”

It’s because his parents always taught him. When he was a child, Mr. Walters’ mother would get him to review the receipt when they got home from the store.

“One day I got so far in it, I’ve always carried 10, but I’ve never carried 100. And I sat there, and I was like how do I carry a hundred? And I didn’t want to ask Mom. I said, I can figure this out. And then I tried something and I handed it to Mom and Mom said, ‘you got it right.’ And I said, that’s it. That’s what education’s all about.”

Mr. Walters believes the more students work, the more they understand things, the better equipped they are for anything in life. One minute you’re finally grasping a math problem, the next minute you want to work with Coach Walters after school.

“No matter where you’re from, no matter where you go, you can always help somebody overcome. And when they overcome, they come back and they say hey Mr. Walters, you want to teach me how to play chess? Hey, Mr. Walters, you need another person on the tennis team? And they start to try new things.”

And even though he teaches Math, Bernard Walters loves all subjects. Just like he’s loved all his students for 34 years.

“Students will say, Math is in everything,” he says. “And I’ll say guess what, there’s some English up there too. And I’ll say guess what, there’s some History over here too. I don’t just want you to know the Math. I want you to know the Science. I want you to know all of those things that are going to make you a well-rounded individual.”