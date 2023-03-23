AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)

When we stopped by Arrington Weston’s classroom, his Schofield Middle School 7th graders were working on some correspondence.

“We were writing letters to Rosa Parks based upon Black History Month,” Arrington says. ” Just recapping Black History Month.”

Mr. Weston is well-known for his love of literacy. A passion he shares with his students.

“If we can teach children how to read, we can keep them in the classroom. If we can keep kids in the classroom, we can keep them off the streets, out of trouble and so many things like that.”

And you can tell these young people love to read. Not even today’s high-tech distractions can keep them from their work.

“In 2 weeks we are going to start our third college-style essay. And you just infuse it in different things that you do. We’ll do group projects every week. Small passages, big passages. It’s almost in everything we do, almost every day.”

An impressive approach to teaching by this former law school student.

“I came home and my mom was like, maybe you should try being a teacher, after my first year. I fell in love with it. I love the kids. I love what I do. I love my principal.”

Arrington Weston is right. It takes an entire team here at Schofield stay successful. A team that is trying to shoulder some of the load for Mr. Weston’s beloved Literacy Month.

“Instead of it all falling on me which it has before, everybody kind of has a role in that,” he says. ” So that’s how they help me with whatever it is I am doing.”