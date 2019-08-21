Golden Apple: Annie Hinds

Annie Hinds is like most teachers, she works hard to make sure they light bulb comes on for her students. Her light bulb moment came when she worked with special needs students as a volunteer in a kindergarten class.

“I just fell in love with it,” Hinds says. “So I went to school to become a special ed. teacher because I just love working with these children.”

And they love her. Kids in a classroom accomplishing great things.

“The reward is everyday. Little things in this classroom that are so big for these kids. It’s an amazing feeling for them and myself, to be able to teach them and watch them grow. Because they’re with me, some of them, 7-years. So they’re like my own children.”

Mrs. Hinds’ heart goes far beyond her school. She taught a student who was homebound and made sure he was never left behind.

“He had a traumatic brain injury. He wasn’t able to come to school. He had seizures. I helped him push along and push along and he got his degree.”

And once her students graduate from Grovetown, the sky is the limit.

“My goal is to help them be productive citizens when they leave my classroom. That’s what I try to model in my class is structure and those things that will help them when they leave here.”

Congratulations Annie Hinds. And thank you for being a teacher, a parent, and such a positive force in so many lives.

“They’re like my kids,” she says. “I think of them as if they’re my kids and I just want what’s best for them. I want to help their parents as much as I can. We work together to get them where they need to be.”