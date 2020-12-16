HARLEM, GA (WJBF) Amber Pethke teaches the healthcare program at Harlem High School.
“I love our program,” Pethke says. “It basically gives students a glimpse of what healthcare is and all the professions within healthcare.”
It also means a shot at a god job when you graduate.
“Harlem at this point is offering the medical office assistants certification at the end of this year. When the students complete that certification they can go into the industry and the workforce.”
Mrs. Pethke’s students have had to make some adjustments during this pandemic. There are fewer opportunities to see health care workers on the job.
“What they’re lacking is being able to determine what field they would like to go into. When we rotate through the hospital, we go through different units at Doctors Hospital and so they’re able to experience different units and see if that’s what they would like to pursue in their career.”
But the desire to learn is still there. Her students are still excited about serving patients. Just like their teacher used to do.
“I have been a nurse for over 20 years and I just decided to give back to the community.”
By giving back to her Harlem High students. Students who will be ready to take care of us in the near future.
“Introducing them and watching them go through the healthcare journey is amazing,” she says.
Golden Apple: Amber Pethke
