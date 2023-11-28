AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Alicia Greene knows she has a big responsibility in this classroom. She has to help her 3rd graders transition from those early years, to the rest of elementary school and beyond.

“It’s my job to get them to that next level,” Greene says. “To encourage them more and instill more confidence in their work. And just try to inspire them each day to do their best.”

She’s also been known to lead the children on scavenger hunts, help them with school plays, and work with them in the garden.

“I like to picture myself in their shoes. I like to try to keep them engaged, keep them learning, keep them loving to learn. Keep them loving to come to school each day. If I can build relationships like that with them, by doing things that they’re interested in, it makes them more eager to learn.”

And more eager to give her constant rewards for her hard work.

“The little things that they do when they come up to me and they give me a hug, or they give me a little Reese’s. Just thanking me for helping them. All of those things that inspire me to keep pushing each day, and keep giving my all to them.”

And what a payoff. All of Alicia Greene’s efforts helping to shape our future leaders.

“Every day I pour my heart into it,” she says. “I wake up early. Leave late. I’m passionate about what I do. I’m passionate about inspiring children.”