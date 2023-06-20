EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – They say it takes a village to raise a child. Those words are so true.

Oftentimes, it’s the mom who everyone focuses on after a baby is born.

I call him the MVP in our house. In addition to his full-time job, my husband George really is “Mister Mom”.

“It is a little chaotic from time to time. But I get to spend time with the kids,” said George Lyles, Barclay Bishop’s husband.

With my middle of the night shift for ‘Good Morning Augusta’, George is in charge of getting the kids ready in the morning and putting them to bed at night.

“It is crazy with two of them now. Trying to get them both ready. Both of them want attention all the time,” said Lyles.

We split the responsibility, both sharing the load. And often times the focus is on the mom, sort of forgetting about the dad.

“There is an aspect to it as well with the guys. And there is a lot that comes with it. And it changes, it really does. Your thought process has to change. Your priorities change as any parents do,” said Lyles.

Ruth Yorio is a Christian counselor at Renewing Hearts LLC. She specializes in helping women like myself, work through these new challenges.

“A lot of times men just feel left out. You know they didn’t get the experience of holding a child in them for 9 months. They don’t get that same connection that the woman has with the child. And so a lot of times they feel really left out,” said Ruth Yorio, BS ACBC, Renewing Hearts, LLC.

So how can we make sure that our other half doesn’t feel that way?

“You just have to make the time to really think about them and to include them. Even if it means letting them change the diaper. I mean we’re all for that, obviously. But finding the time to really remind them that they are important. And making sure that they know that they do matter,” said Yorio.

And make time just for each other. It’s a small step that can make a big difference in your relationship…one that your children are watching closely.

“It can be difficult for guys. Like you said, just think about them. I mean and that really boils down to being with the right person. At the end of the day, you’ve got to spend life with the person who’s going to think about you just as much as you think about somebody else,” said Lyles.

To learn more about Ruth Yorio and Renewing Hearts, LLC click here