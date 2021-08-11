Skip to content
WJBF
Augusta
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Animals and Pets
Business & Consumer
Coronavirus
Crime News
CSRA News
CSRA Traffic
Education
Georgia News
Health
Lottery Results
Science & Technology
South Carolina News
Special Reports
U.S. & World Entertainment
U.S. & World News
Washington-DC
Web Exclusives
Weird News
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Weather
📡 Interactive VIPIR Radar
☂️ Umbrella Contest
Daily Forecast
Skyview Network
Color The Weather
Freddy The Forecaster
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
ACC Football
College Sports
Game Night Live
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Junior Golf
Local Sports
Masters Report
Professional Sports
Scholar Athlete Award
Cold Cases
Community
Caring for Carolina
Cause For The Cure
Children First
Community Calendar
Food and Cooking
Giving Your Best
Golden Apple
Safety Matters
Stronger Together
Women to Watch
Featured Series
Artist Spotlight
Contests
Cyber Insider
The Dish
Eating Local in the CSRA
Jennie
Local Living
The Means Report
Out There Somewhere
Parade of Quartets
The Very Vera Show
Wild Encounters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
WJBF Live
About Us
Contact Us
Email newsletter signup
Meet The Team
Work For Us
WJBF Internship Application
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Programming Guide
ABC News Live Stream
Search
Search
Search
Hunger Action Month
Nexstar stations to collect donations for Feeding America
How stigma and anxiety can contribute to food insecurity
Churches step up to fill hunger gap
Video
Advocates bring fresh food options to ignored neighborhood
Food banks report major demand increase amid challenges brought on by pandemic
Video
More Hunger Action Month Headlines
Congressman frustrated with lack of federal action to address food insecurity
Video
Sports unites us: Suns fan donates to Feeding America after experiencing Milwaukee’s hospitality
Video
Hunger expected to rise in 23 global hotspots, UN warns
Free school meals for all children can improve kids’ health
World hunger surged in 2020, with 1 in 10 people on Earth undernourished
Pope: Hunger is ‘crime’ violating basic rights
Groups step up to help seniors amidst food insecurity concerns during pandemic
Video
CSRA News
Crime News
U.S. & World News
Sports News
Augusta Commissioners to vote on COVID-19 shot incentive Tuesday
Aiken County students head back to school
Video
Train Derailment in Washington County, Ga, blocks street
Gallery
As school approaches in Aiken County, many mourn the loss of a fellow friend and loved one
Video
One person killed in crash on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County
Certain Beech Island Water District customer under boil water advisory
Teen dead in shooting on Saddlebrook Trail in Aiken County
Man believed connected to Wrens Family Dollar shooting, Graniteville murder
Video
Woman shot while in her car on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta
Homicide investigation continues in connection to the bodies found at West Point Lake
2 indicted in connection with Atlanta shooting death of girl
As school approaches in Aiken County, many mourn the loss of a fellow friend and loved one
Video
12-year-old killed in shooting on Luna Drive
Columbus Police on scene of deadly shooting on Samson Avenue
Thief tries stealing UFC fighter’s car, quickly learns he made a huge mistake
Car falls from Los Angeles parking garage, authorities respond to find no one at scene
Video
5-year-old shoots and kills 3-year-old in Minnesota, sheriff says
Teen dead in shooting on Saddlebrook Trail in Aiken County
Nurse loses 2 parents to COVID-19, but remains hesitant to get vaccinated
Video
US investigating Tesla Autopilot system after several hurt in crashes
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
‘Saigon all over again’: Biden criticized as Taliban retakes power
Video
Gold medalist Lee starts to adjust to college life
Video
Government to permanently boost food stamp benefits by 25 percent
TROPICAL STORM FRED 8 A.M. UPDATE: Storm getting stronger ahead of expected landfall in Florida Panhandle
Live
What exactly is a ‘murder hornet’ and what does it look like?
Did the delta variant make COVID-19 herd immunity impossible?
Kevin Kisner wins 6-man playoff at Wyndham Championship
Unbelievable 14 strikeouts for Estes in complete game
Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2
2021 Football Friday Night preview show
Video
Field of Dreams game lives up to the homerun hype
Video
Winker hits slam, Reds slug 4 more HRs, beat Braves 12-3
Cusick shines in pro debut with GreenJackets 6-4 victory
Video
Offense explodes in seventh inning as GreenJackets win 12-3
Jefferson County community to hold prayer vigil for Quandarius Wilburn
Trending Stories
As school approaches in Aiken County, many mourn the loss of a fellow friend and loved one
Video
Man believed connected to Wrens Family Dollar shooting, Graniteville murder
Video
Live Interactive VIPIR Radar
One person killed in crash on Silver Bluff Road in Aiken County
Train Derailment in Washington County, Ga, blocks street
Gallery
All ICU beds full as Delta variant spreads in CSRA
Video