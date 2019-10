Have you ever been jealous of an animal? The height of a giraffe, the speed of a cheetah, or a bird's ability to fly? In this week's Wild Encounters, Micah shows how you can soar over the zoo just like our winged friends.

Starting this week, each episode will include online bonus content. Digital Journalist Brandon Dawson gives you a look behind the scenes at the filming process up in the trees and a full walkthrough of the zip line process.