Wild Encounters: Lorikeet feeding process

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Today on Wild Encounters today we’re getting an in-depth look at what Lorikeets feeding process is like.

For the latest headlines, weather and breaking news delivered to you, sign up for our NEWSLETTER

“Alright, so here we are, guys. Were are behind-the-scenes again here at Riverbanks Zoo and we’re here with Alex and Alex is going to be showing us a little bit about the feeding process. We talked a little about it last time, so let’s talk about it.”

“Yeah, so we give all of our baby parrots this formula and that’s what they’ll start with. It’s called Exact Formula. So, it looks very powdery, not much to it, pretty bland…but what we do is we mix it with water based on a percentage of their weigh,” said Primary Keeper, Alex Broskey.

“So, are we going to see a little bit about how this process goes? Are you going to step me through it?”

“Yeah, definitely. So, based on how old our lorikeets are now, they’re getting 25 grams a day total. So, we weigh everything out. So, they’ll get 5 grams of actual formula and they get up to 25 grams of water. So, we’ll zero that out and it doesn’t have to be super precise. They’re not ultra picky when they’re at this age. When they’re younger, though, they do get very picky, And then we’ll add water. We use distilled water just so we don’t have any…distilled or bottled…just so we don’t have any type of chlorine or anything in the food.” said Broskey.

“How important is a health diet for these birds?”

“Oh, it’s so important because they’re growing and we want to make sure that they have the right nutrients and everything to support their bones, just like babies would be,” said Broskey.

“Alright, what do we got next?”

“When we are at this, we mix it all up. When we’re done with the mixing process, we actually put it in the microwave.”

“So, how many times are you having to do this a day?”

“So, it starts out being five times a day and then as they get older, it ends up being about twice a day.”