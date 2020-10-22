Riverbanks Zoo & Garden gets ready for their October event Boo At The Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Beginning this weekend, October 23-30th Riverbanks Zoo is hosting their annual October event, Boo at The Zoo. Families can go to the zoo after hours and trick or treat. There will be a spooky DJ, a magician, trick or treat stations all around the zoo and costumes of all kinds!

“If you’ve come to Riverbanks during the day, I encourage you to give Boo at The Zoo a try because after 5:00, 5 until 9 to be exact, the zoo comes to life with all sorts of Halloween fun,” said Conservation Communication Manager Milo Anderson.

This year, Boo at The Zoo will be a timed, ticketed event. You can visit the Riverbanks Zoo & Garden website to secure your timed arrival for the afterhours event. Riverbanks promises fun for the whole family!!

BONUS CONTENT: Meet Riverbanks Zoo & Garden Animal Ambassador Pumpkin!

