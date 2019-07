You hear the word cyber on the news every single night. I know this because I say it and I know that a lot of us wonder what it means beyond things that have to do with computers or things that are digitally related. Well that's why we have launched this series on The Means Report to educate you and to educate ourselves on what cyber means and our friends from the Georgia Cyber Center are back with us today to talk about their role when it comes to all things cyber. Also, education and training that's available and really just making sure that the CSRA continues to be cyber ready, that we continue to keep that workforce pipeline flowing, so that all those jobs you hear about are filled.

Brad Means: I can't think of two better people to help bread down today's episode than Todd Gay, Todd's the Director of Outreach and Engagement down at the Georgia Cyber Center in that beautiful facility downtown. Eric Toler is the Executive Director of the whole deal and welcome gentlemen, how are things going at your fancy new home?