GROVETOWN, G.A. (WJBF) -A local mother is speaking out after finding her daughter dead Friday. Emily Zavala was a student at Grovetown Middle School. She was also the victim of an alleged sexual assault. Just days after the boy accused of raping her was arrested, she hanged herself in her bedroom closet.

Janet Majewski and her granddaughter sat down with me this afternoon and showed me what she found after going through Emily's room. It was a journal that showed what the teen was going through was so much more than what she led her family to believe. She read Emily's journal to me. The very last entry before taking her own life read in part "…he destroyed me."