AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One thing we found is certain during the year 2020, and that is that the political season rolls on regardless of the pandemic. True, we don't know exactly how we're going to vote, but we are learning every single day who the candidates are, and we're finding out more about them on "The Means Report" each week. Today is certainly no different as we take a look at the U.S. Senate race in Georgia. A race that is capturing the attention of the entire nation as the Democrats try to flip it, and as the Republicans try to keep it. Democrat Ed Tarver, well known in these parts, is running for the United States Senate in the Peach state, and we will talk to him about several of the key issues today. Ed Tarver is a former state senator in Georgia, and most recently a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of this state. You probably already know that. He's a long time community leader, and it is a pleasure to welcome him to "The Means Report".

Brad Means: Ed Tarver, thank you so much for taking part of your day to be with us.