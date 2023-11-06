AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On this edition of The Means Report, we look at the future of the James Brown Arena and Half-Penny Sales Tax increase that’s on the ballot this November 7th. Coliseum Authority Member Brad Usry is our guest. He looks at the reasons why a new arena is needed and how all of Augusta will benefit. He also discusses how the Half-Penny SPLOST works and the role visitors of Richmond County play in the arena’s funding. Watch our interview and learn about all things JBA before you head to the polls. Join us for The Means Report Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.