WJBF – It’s a WJBF Tradition. “The Means Report: A Holiday Celebration” gives us a chance to take a step back and look at what the holiday season really means. Through the sights and sounds, this year’s show is packed with heartwarming stories for the whole family, hosted by a Brad Means in full animation.

We begin with a look at how a community in Mentor-On-The-Lake, Ohio came together and surprised one of their cherished members with decorations for his 40 foot tree. Next, we visit the workshop of an Ohio man whose craft of woodworking is keeping the tradition of Christmas cards alive. Finally, to North Carolina, where two girls and their lemonade stand raises money in the spirit of giving.

As we highlight our favorite stories, we hope they inspire you and fill you with the holiday spirit. Please enjoy our special holiday edition of The Mean Report.

The Means Report: A Holiday Celebration (2023) Part 2

We’ll make the season merry and bright by visiting a light display in Hamilton, GA, where donations are raised for FOCUS Ministries. Then we look at two icons of the season: the Grinch and Santa Clause. In New Jersey, watch the Paramus Police Department as they have little fun by keeping their community safe from that notorious green guy. And, in West Texas, take in the magic of what it might be like to be Santa for 40 years.

The Means Report: A Holiday Celebration (2023) Part 3

As the holidays are filled with artists using their talents to spread cheer, we go to Raleigh, North Carolina. There, we’ll hear how an incredible woman doesn’t let her blindness dim the brilliance of her musical spirit. Of course, the holidays are not complete without reunions. Whether it be beloved doll’s journey from South Africa or a son’s return from the army, there’s truly no place like home for Christmas.

