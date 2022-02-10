Raffensperger running for re-election and defending his office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Means Report takes on election security and integrity this week. They’re serious issues in the state of Georgia, issues that are garnering attention, of course, throughout the peach state, and no question, around the nation, and I suspect the world. We will go back and talk about the 2020 election. We will look at election security going forward. How are things different? How are things better? You know, the Department of Justice is coming for the state of Georgia when it comes to the voting law that it implemented this past summer. And we’ll talk to the man who can answer all of these questions and tackle all of these topics. He’s Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. He is joining us from the capital today on the Means Report. You may know him as the man who spent about an hour on the telephone with President Trump in the wake of the 2020 election.

Brad Means: I’ll say to you, as my first question, Secretary Raffensperger, in addition to welcoming you to the Means Report, I wanna wonder if your life just feels like this nonstop tour of defending yourself, your office, and voting integrity in the state. It has to feel like that.

Brad Raffensperger: Well, obviously Georgia’s been front and center since the 2020 election, but when I took office in 2019, we already had nine lawsuits from Stacey Abrams and all of her allied liberal groups. And we’ve been pushing back on her stolen election claims of voter suppression 2020. It was the allegation about voter fraud. Neither one were ever supported by the truth.

Brad Means: When’s the last time you talked to Donald Trump?

Brad Raffensperger: I think that was the last time that I spoke to President Trump on that day, back in January of 2021.

Brad Means: How did it feel, Secretary Raffensperger, that your integrity was being impugned, that your job capabilities were being questioned, that had to sting.

Brad Raffensperger: Well, I wanted the President to understand, I want my Republican friends to understand, that what happened in Georgia is that 28,000 Georgians skipped the presidential race, and yet they voted for other elections down ballot. And in the Republican congressional areas, our Republican Congressman got 33,000 more votes than President Trump. And Senator David Perdue actually got 20,000 more votes in Metro, Atlanta, and Athens than President Trump. That’s what happened in Georgia. It’s pure and simple. That’s why president Trump, at the end of the day, ended up short by about 12,000 votes.

Brad Means: You know, for those viewers who have not done a deep dive on the internet and found out all of the particulars, I ask you to be patient you with me because I know you probably feel like you’re just going over ground you’ve already covered, but this is for the audience of the Means Report when it airs here in Georgia and South Carolina. So what about the leak in the middle of the night that allegedly cleared the vote counting room in Fulton county? I get the sense that it was a bit overblown.

Brad Raffensperger: I was all made up because the leak was actually noticed early that morning on election day. It was a toilet that had been shut off, a water line had been shut off. Because of COVID, no one was using the arena, and when they turned it on, they had a water leak. That was all cleared up by 9:30, 10 o’clock in the morning, so that was just more made up stuff. But there were other allegations made at the State Farm Arena that also proved out that there was no truth in that whatsoever. In fact, President Trump’s handpicked successor to B.J. Pak as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern district, President hand-picked Bobby Christine from the Southern district to come up and look at the State Farm Arena when they talked about ballot stuffing, and he found that there was no illegality or no ballot stuffing, and he dismissed that case, that allegation very quickly. So did the FBI, so did the GBI, and so did our investigators. Because we had the full run of tape. We looked at the entire thing. We didn’t slice and dice the video out of sequence like Rudy Giuliani did, and then had the temerity to come and speak before a State Senate meeting, and just say things that were outright falsehoods.

Brad Means: Yeah, that’s what I was gonna ask you, if you had any video documentation of it, and it sounds like you certainly do, because I know that there is, and you know this all too well, still such disbelief and distrust out there. Secretary, who leaked that phone call between you and the President?

Brad Raffensperger: Pardon me?

Brad Means: Who leaked that phone call that you had with President Trump?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, there were several copies made. I know that the White House records all their conversations. And as a law enforcement agency, we record our conversations and you have to understand, in context, there’s also, we don’t know how many people were on the call either. I know from our end, what we had on the call were three of us that work in Secretary State’s office, but there could have been ringed out office, lots of people. I know there’s more people than reported to date. And so we don’t know exactly how many recordings that the Wall Street, or Washington Post got out there. At the end of the day, what’s important to know is that people can listen to that recording and they can come to their own conclusions, exactly what was asked, what was not asked, what was said and not said. But I wanted to make sure I was respectful to the President when he said that there’s 5,000 dead people. His team actually alleged in court that there was 10,315 dead people. I told him that there was two, we found two more. So it’s a total of four people, the entire state of Georgia, that they had died, and then family members voted in their place.

Brad Means: Yeah, I think you bring up a good point. We had a political scientist on the other day, and he was talking about yes, fraud exists, and yes, you are going to find some discrepancies when you’re counting votes, but it is, I think he may have said never enough to impact the outcome of an election. Would you agree to that, that there’s gonna be some funny stuff, but it’s never gonna be enough to change the outcome of an election, much less a presidential election?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, actually I wrote a 10 page letter to Congress that’s on our website, sos.ga.gov. It’s still out there. It went to Congressman Hice who’s running against me. He’s had that letter for over a year now, and he has never disputed a single point, because he knows that we have the facts, and all he has is empty rhetoric. At the end of the day, what I told President Trump is that there was two dead people. They said there were 66,000 underage voters. There’s actually zero. They said there was 2,423 underage voters. There were zero. They said there were people that were non-registered voters. Again, it was zero. He said there was thousands of felons. We found less than 74. So none of that ever added up to over 12,000 votes that would’ve overturned the results of the race.

Brad Means: Yeah, President Trump made no secret about it, that he was gonna primary anybody who crossed him, and I’m using my own words there, but are you worried about the challenge that Congressman Hice presents, and his popularity and his experience in the political arena? Does any of that give you pause, or are you 100% sure you’re gonna get reelected?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, Congressman Hice, he certified his own race with the same machines and the same votes that he had. And then he looked at President Trump, and he said, “Those same machines are the same people that cast those ballots, somehow that’s not right.” That’s a double minded person. And as a pastor, that’s a dangerous place to be. So I’m standing on the truth and he’s standing on a lie. And I much, I feel much more comfortable standing here on the truth, ’cause I can look at myself in the mirror and I’m shooting people the facts. The cold hard facts are that 28,000 Georgians skipped the presidential ballot. That’s their decision. I voted for President Trump, I made that clear, but some people just left it blank.

Brad Means: Is there a separate part of the machines that counts the presidential votes versus the part that counts the Congressman Jody Hice votes? Is it, do they go through separate slots or separate, you know, little parts of the software?

Brad Raffensperger: It’s all on the same. It all on the same paper ballot. Starts at the top, President, U.S. Senators, then goes to all the other races that’ll be on there, your congressman, your county commissioner, state reps, state senators, water, and sewer boards. You got everything on there. So it’s the same piece of paper, but 28,000 Georgians left it blank when it got to the President of the United States of America. They didn’t vote for anyone. They didn’t vote for Joseph R. Biden, they didn’t vote for, you know, Donald Trump, they did not vote for Jo Jorgensen, the libertarian candidate. They left it blank. And yet they voted on the races down below. That’s the story of what happened in Georgia.

Brad Means: A Texas man got arrested a few days ago, Secretary Raffensperger, for allegedly posting a threatening message against you and Governor Kemp. My question is, do you feel safe each day? Does this make you anxious? Does your family hate this, that this has happened?

Brad Raffensperger: I think it’s extremely unfortunate that election workers have been threatened. We’ve had counties that were 80% for President Trump. Those poll workers were threatened. And at the end of the day, it’s extremely unfortunate when people know that they are not even speaking the truth, they’re just trying to spin things up. and yet they continue to repeat these lies. We have sent Congress a 10 page letter. They have it, it’s part of the record. I wrote a book called “Integrity Counts”. It’s a point by point, 60 days of disinformation, that’s out there. No one has ever said, I read your book and I don’t agree with any points, because we have the facts. And I understand that people are disappointed. I’m a conservative, I’m a conservative Republican, and I’ve never voted for a Democrat in my life. So I was disappointed also with the results, but those were the results in Georgia. See my job and my calling is to be faithful to the Constitution of the United States of America, and the Constitution of the State of Georgia, and to follow the law. And so that’s why I always back the blue. And that’s why I always will follow the law, because that’s following the Constitution.

Brad Means: What motivates you to stay in office? Why in the world, after everything that’s happened, are you running again? You’re doing well on the business side of things, you could just go back to the private sector and thrive in it. What is so appealing about your job?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, my business is doing quite well with my son running it, so, but I’m giving back to my people in Georgia. It’s important to me. But also what America needs is conservative principle leadership up and down the line. What you’re seeing up in DC, when you see, you know, this leadership from the left is not really leadership, and look at what our country is, open borders, you know, that embarrassment that we had called a withdrawal from Afghanistan, and how you have the Russians, you know, playing games with us over in Europe. And we have now supply chain shortage. We have inflation that’s over six, eight, 7%, something in that range. We haven’t seen that before. We are failing every single thing that the liberals have touched, they’re just failing on. But the answer isn’t to have unprincipled people run through office on our side, is that principle conservative leadership. And so that’s what I’m looking at, is I’m standing up, and I’m asking people, the good people of Georgia to support someone that’ll make the decisions to follow the law, follow the Constitution. And I have great faith in the people of Georgia.

Brad Means: We are having a conversation today with Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. We’ll touch on his reelection bid when we come back. We’ll also take a look at how confident we can be in Georgia’s voting system, as we all prepare to go to the ballot box in just a few short months, as the Means Report continues.

Brad Means: Welcome back to the Means Report. Continuing our conversation with Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. And if you watched our first segment, you’ll know that Secretary Raffensperger said some things regarding his opponent in the primary for Secretary of State, Congressman Jody Hice. I will tell you I anticipated those answers and I did reach out to Congressman Hice’s office. We did not hear back. Secretary Raffensperger, Another Trump-endorsed candidate in Georgia is David Perdue. The former Senator is running for Governor. My question to you is, could you work with a governor, David Perdue, if he beats Brian Kemp and ultimately wins the general election, or would you prefer that Governor Kemp stay put?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, my job is to do my job. And so that’s what I’ll be doing no matter who ends up becoming our governor. But obviously David Perdue asked for my resignation after the 2020 election. And he’s never responded to all the, you know, issues that I raised in my letter. I responded point by point every allegation that was made. And so his campaign is not supported on the facts. It’s really supported on Shaky Sam. At the end of the day, Georgia’s been just recognized by the Heritage Institute for being number one for election integrity. When I got here in 2019, I’m the first Secretary of State to make sure we pass the law to ban ballot harvesting. We got a verifiable paper ballot, which allows us to do audits, risk limiting audits, 100% hand audits, which proved invaluable after the race of 2020, so that we, you know, look at the machine count versus also what we got from the hand count. And they’re virtually the same. It proved that the machines were accurate, but also that President Trump did come up short. And then I’ve now gotten photo ID, which I’ve been pushing for for three years, for absentee voting. So now we can shore up the confidence in photo ID. It’s something they’ve been using in Minnesota now for over 10 years. And so that obviously the Justice Department of the liberal activists up there in DC don’t like that, but they’ve been using it in Minnesota for 10 years. Texas and us are now gonna use photo ID. And I think that’s a good thing. We can positively identify who these people are that are requesting absentee ballots. And that sures up. Over 80% of all Americans support photo ID, and that crosses both political lines and also any demographic group. So we know that the people support it. Just these left wing attorneys left wing activists don’t. But well, I can’t stop them from believing what they believe, they’re just wrong, because the bulk of majority support photo ID.

Brad Means: You know, the paper ballots scare a lot of people, the absentee, the mail-in ballots, they’re the same thing. They scare a lot of people. What’s to prevent the mailman, or mailwoman, or somebody down the line, from taking that absentee ballot after it leaves our house and throwing it away or changing it?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, you can’t change it, because you’d know it’s been modified, but also we have what’s called ballot tracks of T-R-A-X. It’s a way of tracking your absentee ballot. So when you, when the county, when you send in your request and the county then receives your request for an absentee ballot, they record that off, and now you’re in the system, and you can follow that. When they mail you your ballot, then back, you can see that, oh, they mailed it to me on Tuesday. Then when you receive it and you’ll be looking for it, if you don’t receive it, you’ll start calling. Why didn’t I get it? But once you receive your ballot, then you mail it back, they receive that ballot back. They record that. And then when it’s been recorded, in other words, been accepted, they record that. And so there’s, we have several, you know, checks in there to make sure you can follow the process of you’re absentee ballot. But I think the most important thing is to have photo ID. That’s gonna give voters confidence in the process. But if you don’t feel comfortable about that, we have now 17 days of early voting. President Biden’s home state of Delaware has 10 days. So we have more early voting than President Bidens home state, and any county that wants to can have a few days of Sunday voting. We have no excuse absentee voting. Up in Delaware, they require a permission slip from the doctor so that you can vote absentee. So it’s never been easier to vote in Georgia, but we also make sure it’s hard to cheat. We do a robust citizenship check and I’m the first Secretary of State to look at the entire rolls to make sure everyone on there was American citizen. We found 3,500 people that we have question marked, but they are American citizens, ’cause we verified it.

Brad Means: Yeah, easier to vote.

Brad Means: when we’re not face to face. Easier to vote, harder to cheat. Yes, I know that’s how y’all feel, you, the governor, others. There are folks though, Secretary, who say that you make it really difficult for people of color to vote. Stacey Abrams, the candidate for Governor in Georgia believes that. The Department of Justice, as I mentioned at the top of the show, believes that. They’re suing the state. What about that? Do you think, and color or no color, is it tougher for folks to vote, some of them?

Brad Raffensperger: No.

Brad Means: No.

Brad Raffensperger: Everyone has the same opportunity. It does not, you know, look at what your demographic group you come from. You said the Stacey Abrams believes that. I don’t believe she does. I think for her, you have to poll test the strategy. In fact, I write about that in my book. She actually poll tested the word, voter suppression in 2014. And she just uses that as a hook to get people really excited, this is why we need to vote, but it’s not supported by the facts. And so she’s just been playing political games and playing with people’s emotions for the last six years. And so she doesn’t believe it. The justice department doesn’t do it. And guess what? Peer reviewed studies have shown that photo ID does not decrease voter turnout. We have the facts on our side and we have the peer reviewed studies to prove it.

Brad Means: Listen, Lincoln County, Georgia. We love Lincoln County. I know you were asked this question when you were in town recently, here in our neck of the woods. Is considering closing several of their precincts leaving only one. I know you said it was a local issue for Lincoln County, Georgia to decide, but how do you feel about shutting down that many precincts leaving only one?

Brad Raffensperger: Lumpkin county is much larger up in where Delanica is and they have one early voting location. It’s a large building and that works well for that. It’s a county by county decision and counties get to make that. And so we believe, as Republicans, it’s local control, local decision making. They’re gonna hear it from their voters. They’ll decide if they want one, they want two, they want 20, that’s a local decision. And I’ll leave that to them, ’cause whatever they do, they have to be able to fund that with the amount of, you know, election dollars that they get from their county commissioners. But I know that it works well in Lumpkin County, which has probably at least two to three times more population than Lincoln County. Which also, by the way, Lincoln County is a 75, 80%, you know, county that went Republican for President Trump.

Brad Means: We have done so many stories around here about the state of the art voting machines that Georgia is using. But I know that they are studied for potential vulnerabilities. What have you found after those studies and can’t everything be hacked?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, I’ve not seen the study. That study was under seal for months, and then finally when we raised a ruckus over it, now the judge finally released it on Friday. Before that, it was attorney eyes only, and it wasn’t any attorney that we had in our office. It’s actually the attorneys that have been hired by the State to represent us. So now we have access to that. But what I will say about Halderman’s report, is he actually had those machines for 12 weeks. He had the double authentication codes. He had full access, all the passwords. And so then he said he could do something with that. Well, it’s no different than when someone shows up at your house and you give ’em all the passwords for your, you know, your wifi that you have in your house, and you know, your security system. Of course then they can figure out what to do with it, ’cause you gave them all the passwords. You have to understand, these machines have been certified by the United States Election Assistance Commission. The only machines that we are allowed to purchase and use in the state of Georgia have to be EAC certified, because that’s what the general assembly put into law. And so if there’s an issue there, then it’ll be up to the United States Election Assistance Commission to dig into it and see if there’s anything to it. But like I said, he had it for 12 weeks, and so that is not what real world situations would be. But when you do 100% hand recount, that’s virtually the same as what you had when you did the machine count, and then you scan ’em again a third time, and all numbers are alike, it shows that the machines were accurate and the machines did not flip the votes.

Brad Means: Let me ask you this about non-election. I know you hate to move away from the topic of voting and elections, but let me ask you about Georgia consistently ranking as a great place to do business. Are you seeing that from your office and the licenses that you issue?

Brad Raffensperger: Absolutely. If you look at what we had last year in 2020, actually, number one, we just record book, new corporation filings in Georgia. So we had new corporations. So that was great to see. Also record number of, you know, people that wanted professional licensing from nursing to engineering, to electricians, plumbers. Everything went up and also now we’ve moved ’cause we’re really a pro-military and retired military state. Anyone that’s moving here, that’s active military or they’re military spouse, we move them to the front of the line for any of their professional licensing.

Brad Means: Probably my last question is do those people care about the political climate in this state, or do do they just say, give me the incentives and I’ll bring my business there?

Brad Raffensperger: Well, this state is a great place to raise a family and build a business, and always has been, and I hope it continues to be. I work really hard at that. I know our governor works really hard at that, So does the economic development team. But we have great schools, great climate, you got the beach, you got mountains, you got everything you want. So if you wanna come here and open up shop, this is the place to do it. If you just graduated from university and looking for a great career, this is the place to be. Great place to raise a family. We’ve been here for over 40 years and we love it.

Brad Means: Yeah, Georgia is an outstanding state. Secretary Raffensperger, I do agree with you and I do thank you. You’re a busy man, and you’ve never ducked the media or the questions, and we’re grateful to you. Thanks for being with us.

Brad Raffensperger: Thank you.

Brad Means: Absolutely. That’s Georgia, Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, our special guest on the Means Report.