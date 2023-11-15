There is always an opportunity to get a degree at any age. That is the focus of this edition of The Means Report. Angela Moseley is the dean of the Adult Education program at Augusta Technical College. She tells about the many ways ATC caters to it students and their schedule. Whether it’s a GED, Literacy classes, or learning skills for the workforce, the college has it all. Watch our interview and continue your path to success. Be sure to watch The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on NewsChannel 6.
Never too late: Adult Education at Augusta Technical College
by: Brad Means
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.