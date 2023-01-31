AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Today’s education leaders are constantly working and adapting to changing times. Life is not the same as it was pre-Pandemic. So what did we learn? How are we doing in our efforts to overcome the learning gap that many students faced when campuses were closed?

On this edition of The Means Report we talk to several administrators from across the CSRA. Take a few minutes to watch all of the interviews. It is our hope that you will come away with a better sense of what’s going on in our classrooms, and how the community can help our kids.

In the Episcopal Day School segment, you can find out about scholarships available to those interested in following the private school path. Please enjoy The Means Report as we focus on education this time around. We hope you will join us for The Means Report Monday afternoons at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.