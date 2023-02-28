AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – He grew up using an outhouse instead of a bathroom. Running water was a luxury for other homes, not his. Larry Jones did not let those setbacks deter him. He has taken his plumbing business to new heights.

Jones was honored as a Trailblazer by the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce. Before he took the stage at the Chamber dinner, Larry Jones sat down with The Means Report.

