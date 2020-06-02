Gov. Brian Kemp provides resources for Georgia protests

Agencies throughout Georgia are working overtime to make sure people are allowed to safely demonstrate against racial inequality. Brad Means spoke with Gov. Brian Kemp about the resources being provided.

Brad Means: Have you adjusted the number of troops you’re going to deploy or your message to local law enforcement? Has that changed after what you observed over the weekend?

Gov. Brian Kemp: Well, we’ve certainly been continuing to evaluate the situation as it unfolds. You know, I really ramped things up Friday evening, ramped it up some more Saturday and Sunday to deploy the resources we needed, with really a quite volatile situation that was going on around the rest of the country. We did not want to see that in the great state of Georgia.

Thankfully we have a very experienced team. I was embedded with them all weekend in the state operations center for very long hours, early in the morning to late at night. And it was amazing , the team and response and how we communicated with the locals. And it was all communicated through the state operations center over at GEMA. So we still have that up and running. We have all those resources available.