Georgia's 83rd Governor looks ahead to the state's future

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - This week The Means Report looks at – not only – what is going on in Georgia right now, but the future of the Peach State with the newest governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp in an interview recorded just days before he is sworn into office. The interview focuses on the heated election, the busy transition, and the governor’s agenda going forward.

Brad Means: Brian Kemp governor-elect, thank you so much for taking the time. I know you're slammed to be with us today.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Oh no, glad to do it. It's great to be back in CSRA. Things are going really well and I'm honored being with you.

Brad Means: What have you been doing since you won, has it been nonstop?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Yeah, I've been very nonstop. Obviously, this was a little bit of an extended election with things that happened a week, 10 days after the election. So we didn't get the transition right away like most people do. We started right away, but there was just a lot of distractions. But that was just part of the process, which I have great appreciation for that. We got our feet underneath us now. Things are going great. We had a great transition committee that helped us with the transition that will continue for several more months. But we had a lot of good people helping us on that. And then we put a lot of good people in place and will continue to do more of that over the next couple of weeks.

Brad Means: Yeah, we've been getting the emails from your communication folks about the transition team coming into place just in the past few days. Patrick Farr of Martinez, Georgia is going to work on your budget. How do you feel about the team you assembled?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well it's been great, Kelly Farr has worked in state government before. He's been in the private sector. He's just like I am in a lot of ways. He is a father, he's got fairly young kids, great family. His dad was county commissioner here. So he's got a lot of experience and grown up with experiences in local government. Representative Jodi Lott is gonna be one of our floor leaders.

Brad Means: Nice.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: I'm very excited about that. I've got a great working relationship with the legislators from this area. And listen, a lot of the things that I'm gonna be focused on that I talked about on the campaign trail with my conservative four-point plan, making Georgia number one for small businesses, strengthening rural Georgia, reforming government, and putting Georgians first and keeping 'em safe. There's a lot of that going on in this area and a lot of the issues are things that are happening in this area. I think this agenda that I have of putting Georgians first is gonna resonate with people here. That's why I spent so much time here on the campaign trails. A lot of great things going on here. Governor Deal's done a lot of great things for this area and I want to continue that as the 83rd governor.

Brad Means: All right, so you had about four million people turn out to vote on the election day and the weeks before with early voting, absentee voting, half of 'em for you, half of 'em for Stacey Abrams. You get about 50,000 votes more when it's all said and done. Your thoughts on healing Georgia, uniting Georgia, anything like that on your mind?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well, I've been talking about that ever since the election got over with. I've been through tough elections before. My first senate race, I barely won that and went in there and went to work and I did exactly what I told people I would do and I got re-elected. And that's exactly what I'm gonna plan on doing as governor. The four-point plan that I was talking about unfortunately allowed the mainstream media sometimes would not focus on those issues they want to focus on the divisive ones. But now that I've won the election, I got more votes than the history of anybody that's ever run for governor before. I'm very proud of that. We turned our people out in a year that was quite honestly a blue wave around the country. So we fought off a big wave and put a red wall up and that was our plan. But now it's time to govern. And I've been in that position before and I'm well prepared to do that and we got a great team to move forward on the issues that are gonna affect people at their kitchen table.

Brad Means: Take a look at the voting system in general and speak to those folks who have a problem with it. They say our electronic voting machines are ripe for hacking and that they need to be replaced by a voting system that spits out paper ballots.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Right.

Brad Means: Or paper receipts. Your thoughts on that change coming.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well I disagree that our system's ripe for hacking. Anyone that pays attention and really knows, it doesn't, kinda puts aside all the rhetoric, but. Talks to their local elections officials, views the process, which is transparent. That the press and the general public and the campaigns can view when their counting absentee ballots and doing the upload on election night. And all the checks that go on before the election down at the local elections office. I don't buy all of that. We've done a great job of keeping our elections secure in Georgia. That being said I implemented the safe commission several months ago after the legislature failed to act on a new voting system. I got blamed a lot for that, but actually the legislature had extensive conversations on that last year and decided not to do anything. And I immediately took the leadership position of doing the safe commission. We kicked off our meeting here in the CSRA. And we're gonna move to a system that has some sort of paper verifiable audit trail I believe. That process is still ongoing, but I think with today's technology you can have the best of both worlds. Where you can vote on a ballot marking device, so that helps those handicapped-accessible folks and disabled Georgians to be able to cast their ballot no matter what their disability. But it also prints out a paper ballot that a voter can hold, view their selections, and then scan that ballot. It gives you two different ways to count. You can count electronically or you can count the hand-count paper. So we'll see what comes out of the commissions report, but that's certainly an issue that the legislature will be working on. I'm prepared to include that in the budget, if we can get to some consensus on that. And I believe that we will.

Brad Means: It sounds like something that might make everybody happy, you think so?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: I doubt it will make everybody happy, nobody's ever happy. But I do think it's a good way to solve something that people wanna see, which is that paper receipt basically.

Brad Means: That's it, yeah.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: So you can have a paper, full paper re-count if you need one. But you still have the speed of the electronic. And then you also take care of folks that are affected by disabilities that can have the right to privacy when they cast their ballot.

Brad Means: School is back in session now. The Christmas holidays are over. Are teachers gonna get a $5000 raise? You mentioned it in your campaign.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well, we'll have more to say on that here in the next few hours, few days. But I'm very excited about that. I'm fully committed to implementing the promises I made in the campaign. One of those is a $5000 teacher pay raise. 44% of our teachers leave the profession within the first five years. That creates a lot of havoc in our local systems with attrition and turnover. And it's just the right thing to do. We need good teachers in the classroom. Workforce development and educating our kids is one of the biggest issues we have in the state. But we're also gonna be implementing the promises I made on school safety.

Brad Means: Well let me ask you real quick about those teacher raises. You indicated you might have something to say in the coming days. Can I take that as something good to say in the coming days or something bad to say in the coming days about the $5000 raise?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: No, I think it will be good.

Brad Means: All right.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: My priorities, are to fulfill my promises. And we're working with the legislators and working with the budget that we had to fulfill the things. I was very specific about the things that I wanted to fund, that I felt like were priorities in our state. And teacher pay raises and school safety was a big part of that, as well as going after drug cartels and street gangs.

Brad Means: Are you--

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: You'll see that in my budget proposals.

Brad Means: Yes, sir. Governor-Elect Kemp, are you worried about how much money that will eat up? 750 million some say for the teacher pay raise. I'm not saying don't do it, I'm saying in today's economic times, which are decent now, might not be going forward, we don't know. Is there gonna be enough money?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well, I can assure you that when we made that proposal it was well thought out. And as we're implementing it, it's gonna be well thought out. And I'm a strong fiscal conservative. I ran on implementing a state spending cap, reforming state government. So we budget conservatively. But when you do that, you can fund priorities which to me a teacher pay raise is a priority. School safety is a priority. Going after street gangs and drug cartels in a priority. So we're gonna fund those issues. But it doesn't mean that our, you know, the Kemp office of planning and budget under the new administration, we're gonna be asking tough questions of agencies. We're gonna be asking 'em how can you be more efficient? How can you save money? How can you do more with less? So that we can reduce spending in certain areas. So I believe we're gonna be able to pay for this and that's a discussion we'll have with the legislature. They have their priorities as well. But, I think, people see the need for that in our classrooms.

Brad Means: When we come back on Means Report, we're gonna continue our conversation with Governor-Elect Brian Kemp of the great state of Georgia. We'll take a look at what he has planned for us. What might happen to the CSRA as he takes office in mere minutes after this airing of The Means Report.

Brad Means: Welcome back to The Means Report, Governor-Elect Brian Kemp stopping by the set of The Means Report today. We're grateful for that. And I know we talked about pay raises at the end of our last segment for teachers and the possibility of that. I don't wanna brush past what you mentioned about school safety and fighting gangs and street cartels. How soon might we see steps taken in that regard? Because those are huge issues, especially school safety.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: We're gonna see that immediately. And I think our floor leaders that will be carrying a lot of this stuff for us, and administration Jodi Lott being one of 'em. They know that my priorities are to give teachers a pay raise. I proposed a $30,000 grant for every school in the state to let them have complete local control of that grant money to secure their school to help them with that. We're absolutely gonna move forward with those type issues. Also, I talked a lot about the mental health part of that. Whether it's opioid addiction trouble at home, suicidal thoughts, a lot of the issues that's happening in the school, their mental health issues. So we're gonna be also looking at funding positions for school counselors, just like I had proposed on the campaign trail. So we're definitely gonna be doing that. That'll be a priority in my budget and a priority for my administration. But I think the good thing on that is the legislature has talked about that a lot as well. There's been a senate study committee to that effect. There's a lot ofJan Jones in the house who's the number two ranking person. Has been very involved in school safety. She helped us develop our plans so I know the house is interested in it. So I think you're gonna see a lot of synergy. And listen, that's a bipartisan issue, it's not just a republican issue or a democratic issue. Everybody's serving in the legislature and everybody that's parents and folks that care about our kids. They want to keep our kids and our teachers and the school staff safe in that classroom and that school environment.

Brad Means: Governor Nathan Deal was here a lot, especially lately, cutting ribbons, bringing truckloads of money with him. A 100 million dollars for a new cyber center downtown in Augusta. Not to mention what's happening at Fort Gordon. Do you expect that to continue and does it matter who the president is in order for that to continue? In other words, if a democrat got in two years, would that stop the flow of success for our area?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well, I don't know that I could answer that question. But, I think the cyber command is gonna outlive any president. Just the mission they have it's incredible. It's a great opportunity, not only for this region, but for our whole state. I've said I don't know how many times in the last probably three weeks that we are quickly becoming the cyber capital of the world. And the big reason is right here in the CSRA. So I'm a big supporter. Went by and did an interview early on after becoming the governor-elect at the cyber center. I know the state investment has been large there. I'm gonna continue to support that. And I've also been talking about how we build off that. To continue to help communities outside of Richmond and Columbia County. And there are a lotta folks in these areas around here, like in McDuffie County and other places. They're counting on becoming bedroom communities as this economy grows. And that helps rural Georgia and that's a big part of my mission. But it's not just cyber, everybody knows the great medical community and hospital that we have here. Healthcare is gonna be a big issue as well. We're focused on that. I met with President Keel the other day, getting up to speed on some of the issues that they're facing, so we can. And I have plans to help us address the doctor shortage, the nursing shortage, these healthcare professionals, that we need out there to give the care. Especially in rural Georgia. Programs that they have to have, doctors staying in rural Georgia, we're talkin' to them about that. And this area is great for tourism. I've been to a lotta conferences down here. Been to a lot of conventions. So there's a tremendous amount of economic activity right here in this area. And I'm gonna continue to support, as well as a good manufacturing base. I mean I've toured plants here before.

Brad Means: I wanted to ask you about what we can expect when it comes to, I don't know if it's gonna be manufacturing. But any sort of entity that'll bring jobs, especially to our smaller towns. You're from Athens.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Right.

Brad Means: You know what it's like to not be Atlanta. What about those small towns you just mentioned. What can they expect, where they say, thank goodness Governor Kemp is in office.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well, I think one of my top points that I ran on from day one. And this is who I am as a private sector husband and small business guy. I've been a small business person for over 30 years now, still am. I know how that effects our economy. Whether it's realtors, home builders, people in the service industries that are contractors, restaurant owners, retail folks. And just driving here today, we came through Oliver County. There's a new Harrison Poultry Feed Mill going up in Coffeyville. And that is a huge economic development project for that little community right there that is gonna be really big. And I think that will continue to expand. So I don't wanna just be a governor that is gonna focus on bringing Fortune 500 companies like we announced the governor announced the other day. And I was thankful to be a part of that. The Norfolk Southern moving their corporate headquarters to the gulfs in Atlanta. I mean that's great. We got SK Innovations that's fixin' to build a 2000-job battery facility up in Jackson County that's gonna be a huge investment. The chairman said it may be five billion at one point. So that is a game changer and that's outside of the metro area. So I wanna be a governor that's gonna focus not just on Atlanta, but on our whole state. See what the assets are, how do we grow that out and build it so that we're spreading some of the wealth and the opportunity to all parts of our state.

Brad Means: Every time we have an elected official in The Means Report, we ask about our veterans. I know you mentioned possibly, possibly a state income tax break for our veterans.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Yeah.

Brad Means: What do you see for them on the horizon?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Right, we talked about that just about a week ago. So that's definitely still on our radar. Again, it was one of our policy proposals that we rolled out. It's not a whole lot of money, so we're looking at that. But also we're looking at other things as well. Military liaisons to make sure that we're doing all that we can from the governor's office, coordinating with the bases that we have here. And we've got some great military institutions here. How do we make those missions more efficient. How do we support 'em from the state perspective, so that we can continue grow missions in the state. Grow not only military and government jobs, but civilian jobs. And certainly Fort Gordon is a great example of that. And how do we leverage that with private-sector companies. And that's gonna be something that my administration will be focused on and I will as well.

Brad Means: I know it's early, but what about your relationship with the president, your relationship with our senators Perdue and Isakson when it comes to getting assistance from Washington, DC, when needed. Are you good there?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Yeah, I've known Johnny Isakson for a very long time. I talked to Senator Perdue a couple days ago. He was a strong advocate of mine. I had a great meeting at the White House with President Trump and Vice-President Pence. Sat next to William Chao the Transportation Secretary. I spoke with Secretary Nielsen, Homeland Security Secretary. I sat right next to Ivanka Trump and Marty my wife and I had a great conversation with her about workforce development involving private sector in that to create the jobs of tomorrow and have the workforce that we need. But also on issues that's a problem in Georgia like sex trafficking and human trafficking, so.

Brad Means: Yeah I wanted to.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: We're gonna have a great relationship, I think, working with the administration, so I'm very excited about that. I got a great relationship with people like Congressman Rick Allen and the rest of our congressional delegation. I've served with 'em before. I've worked with 'em before. And so I have the experience ready to go to work and work with them. I'm hoping that they can get past some of the gridlock in DC and some of the early politics and have an effective couple of years.

Brad Means: I know that stopping sex trafficking is important to your administration. You have the Superbowl coming in Atlanta. We have a big golf tournament every year.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Right.

Brad Means: How can we do better to stop that and other crimes that occur around big events?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Well, there's a lot of people that are working on that already. I have lent my support, my wife, my daughters did as well by our appearance the other day at a great event in Atlanta. But Georgians need to know that I will be working every day on the law enforcement side of that. Public safety reform, this is all driven by greed and money and it's being driven by criminal elements, illegal drug cartels, organized crime, and they're getting street gangs to pedal their wares. Whether it's our children they are selling for sex, drugs, opioids, Fentanyl, whatever it is. They need to know that it's time for them to leave. Because if they don't, we're comin' after 'em. That is gonna absolutely be a priority of mine. You'll see that very early on after I take this oath to office here in just a few minutes.

Brad Means: There are a lot of democrats in Atlanta. There are a lot of democrats moving to the great state of Georgia from other states. You think you're the last Republican governor. What are your thoughts about your party's future?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: No, I think our party is in great shape. I mean, look we've had a great 16-year run under Sonny Perdue and Nathan Deal. There's a lot of great things to talk about. I think it's one of the reasons that I won. I've been part of that in the legislature with Governor Perdue and certainly serving the secretary of state with Governor Deal. And we got a great story to tell. But we have more to do. We can't rest on our laurels. We've got to show the new generation that we can govern. That the conservative agenda that puts people to work, that tackles the issues that we have in front of us. Like the cost of healthcare. I mean, I'm absolutely gonna be working. We already are and have been through the transition on lowering healthcare cost. The other side wants to expand a broken program. And just the other day, when I was talking to educational leaders. They're like you can't deliver the service even if you expand, because we don't have the healthcare workers to deliver that service. So why are we gonna spend more of people's money on something that's not gonna work. We need to work on supplying the network to provide care and lowering cost and getting people into private-sector jobs where they have healthcare.

Brad Means: Last question, how is your family doing? I know that we've talked a lot about official business, but this is a big deal. And a lot of our viewers have wives and children and husbands.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Yeah.

Brad Means: Everybody okay?

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Oh, they're great. The Kemp family has been all in. They work very hard, I'm very proud of 'em. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for 'em. My wife, Marty and I just yesterday celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary.

Brad Means: Wow, congratulations.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: So that was a fun day for us. And we're excited, they are gonna be a great first family. Our kids, they know that they're gonna be serving as well, just like we are. We're gonna try to keep 'em to be teenagers and finishing college and high school. But they also know they're gonna have a role as the first family. And they're prepared to do that. And I think Georgians are gonna love 'em. They're gonna represent the state well. They have their agendas as well. My wife is very interested in sex trafficking, animal abuse. We've just gotta get her in her lane and not get her too much to do. But she's gonna have a great face for the state of Georgia. Even Washington, DC, the other day. I spent the whole day at the White House and she was over visiting our congressional delegation having lunch with 'em and they were very excited about that.

Brad Means: Well, I can't thank you enough for taking time to be here.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: I'm honored.

Brad Means: Congratulations to you.

Governor-Elect Brian Kemp: Thank you very much. It's great to be on with you.

Brad Means: Georgia's brand-new Governor, Brian Kemp, on The Means Report. care.