Former senator looks to unite republican party with bid for governor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – David Perdue spent 6 years representing the state of Georgia in Washington, DC as senator. When he lost his seat to Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2021, he considered running again, but changed his mind. Now he has thrown his had in the ring to become the next Governor in the state of Georgia, going head to head against the incumbent – current Georgia Governor – Brian Kemp.

This week Perdue made a stop by Television Park to sit down with Brad Means on the set of The Means Report to talk about what changed his mind, his conversations with Gov. Kemp, and why he believes Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is important as he tries to reunite the fractured Republican Party.