Fallout from the US withdrawal in Afghanistan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The situation in Afghanistan unfolding every moment, right before our eyes, as the US chooses to withdraw from Afghanistan, the fallout from that, the lasting impacts worldwide from it, all of those topics and more discussed today with our friend from Augusta University. It’s political scientist, Dr. Craig Albert. Dr. Craig Albert is the director of the Master of Arts and Intelligence and Security Studies at AU. Also an expert in war, terrorism, and American politics, all topics at play in Afghanistan.

Brad Means: Craig, thanks for coming back and being with us during this busy time in our world.

Dr. Craig Albert: Thanks for having me, Brad.

Brad Means: Let me just ask you right off the bat, if this was a good time to leave Afghanistan here after 20 years, and if there ever was a good time for the United States to withdraw.

Dr. Craig Albert: There are two possibilities that were to be considered. One, the United States would be in Afghanistan for 50 to 100 years. Two, pull out completely and let the Afghan National Army, the Afghan government handle the security situation on the ground by itself. So those are–

Brad Means: You said 50 to 100 years.

Dr. Craig Albert: 50 to 100 years. So when you go in and try to take control of another nation state, and you’re trying to conduct nation building operations, that means building all the infrastructure, building civil society, building schools, hospitals, all of that. Much like it occurred in Germany and Japan after World War Two, it can take up to a century to be successful for that and to completely pacify the security risk on the ground. And so originally when the Bush administration went in, those were the talks, that the United States would be there forever if it was going to do this successfully. As the United States found out, you know, in the past decade, it did not have the political will or the popular will to conduct that type of security operation. And so without the political will by politicians on both the left and the right with some varying discrepancies on the right and certainly without the population support any longer, the only option in a democratic republic is to pull out regardless of the security concerns still left on the ground. So I think there’s no right time to do it if you’re not willing to stay with, you know, the 100 year mark. You have to get out if you’re not in it to win it.

Brad Means: Why did we stay 20 years? We took over, the United States, that country in about 30 minutes, it seems.

Dr. Craig Albert: It was a fairly quick turnover in September and October of 2001. Why did we stay so long? There’s so many arguments in debate about this, and this has been a hot foreign policy issue since 2001. Some of the academics and policymakers thought the United States should have gone in and just obliterated the Taliban and then, you know, left the international community and perhaps led by the United Nations to nation build and reconstruct Afghanistan. Other said that the security concern would never be obsolete without the United States taking the lead there. Unfortunately I think that’s still the situation, I believe the United States political will and popular will was not in this any longer. So I think it was sensical to pull out. However, at the same time, I also think that as the events unfold from Thursday, for instance, that ISIS will start conducting more terrifying and destructive attacks in Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda will regroup and do the same. Those are two separate organizations with differing goals in mind, they do not work together. And the Taliban is a third group that is also opposed to the United States’ strategic interests in the area. Eventually the United States, much like it did in Iraq in 2014 to combat ISIS, will be back in Afghanistan in some form or another, probably quicker rather than later.

Brad Means: Go back to that obliteration you talked about. What’s wrong with that approach? What are the flaws in just absolutely taking out everything that even resembles a terrorist group in Afghanistan before we even think about leaving?

Dr. Craig Albert: It’s too much collateral damage. So there are too many civilians around those targeted areas where the Taliban, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda exist. And most of the United States politicians and certainly most citizens of the United States don’t want to obliterate those structures or the infrastructure just to get a few terrorists or terrorist sympathizers if it means also harming too many civilians. And that’s been the drawback to this type of operation in Afghanistan since the existence of the war is whether or not we can go in heavy with special forces operators and air ordinance and risk more civilian casualties, or whether we have to go in and do almost hand to hand combat on a daily basis within the cities. And that’s what’s been slow. The United States citizens are really controlling this debate more than politicians because its citizens don’t have, and I’m not judging this, but the citizens don’t have the stomach for, right or wrong, to see civilian casualties that would be necessary to completely pacify this type of, you know, insurgency, this type of terrorist operation. And the Taliban know that, ISIS know that, and Al-Qaeda know that. And that’s why they embed themselves in civilian centers because they know, they do this purposely. So they’ll fire upon US soldiers from mosques, for instance. They’ll take over hospitals with patients in the hospital and fire at United States forces from the hospitals. And they know that the United States will not fire back if it means harming civilians. And when you have that type of enemy, it’s almost impossible to win when it’s a democracy fighting that type of enemy.

Brad Means: What about the United States’ approach to its enemies, say, with Japan and Hiroshima, where were the civilian considerations in that approach?

Dr. Craig Albert: Didn’t have the same type of mass media displaying what the suffering looks like on the ground in those areas. So there’s no way the United States does the battle of Dresden in Germany, its firebombing of Dresden if you had mass journalists there, the United States didn’t see, the citizens weren’t able to see the events on the ground and what that type of destruction looked like back then. That change in the Vietnam War era when the United States started to understand what war looked like, when the civilians, the non fighters understood what that looks like. And so now in this age of massive, you know, 24 hour news cycle by everybody on the ground that has access to a phone, it makes it that much more difficult for the United States to operate in the way that is necessary to defeat this type of enemy.

Brad Means: Craig, what about the way the withdrawal is being handled? Those jarring images that we are seeing on television of people clinging to airplanes, explosions just before we recorded this broadcast happening at the airport in Kabul. Are we botching the way we’re getting out?

Dr. Craig Albert: It’s hard to understand the security situation on the ground. So you have three groups, as we’ve been talking about, on the ground, three enemies of the United States on the ground, the Taliban, Al Qaeda, and ISIS. Each of those groups, although the Taliban and Al Qaeda are more aligned than not, have different goals. ISIS’ goal is to completely wipe out the United States and any person it believes is not willing to live the type of life that they want them to live. So that includes Al-Qaeda members, that includes Taliban members, that includes all westerners, no matter the condition of that westerner, that’s an enemy of ISIS. ISIS is going to do whatever it can to conduct mass atrocities against those groups, against all groups. The Taliban is a little more strategic in how it allies. And one can see that by them allowing the United States to evacuate and get out without trying to attack the United States. With all these groups combating and almost at a civil war with one another for what they believe the conditions on the ground should be like, any evacuation attempt by the United States or any group is going to be completely chaotic. The United States intelligence community did think that it had about 90 days before the Taliban would be able to capture Kabul. We see that that happened in 10 days so there were some strategic failures of intelligence at the United States’ fault. I’m not sure if it’s completely the fault of the intelligence collection versus nobody just understood that the Afghan National Army would not fight the Taliban in the way that they did. They mostly just gave up after a couple of minutes of fighting in these situations. Part of that is because the Afghan National Army didn’t believe they could win without massive US assistance. And so there was low morale, United States was pulling out. It only had 2500 troops in Afghanistan when this started to occur. Of course, it’s gone up to about 10000 at this point. But at that time that the morale and the infrastructure and the logistics, everything that was handled by the United States or DOD was gone. And so the Afghan National Army just did not have the support it needed to properly fight the Taliban. And I think the United States’ intelligence community missed that.

Brad Means: We’re talking to Dr. Craig Albert from Augusta University about what is going on in Afghanistan. It is in his wheelhouse. War, terrorism, and politics are what he does for a living. And we have many more questions about Afghanistan and terrorism in our world, what should our concerns be going forward about those who want to do us harm. When “The Means Report” continues.

Part 2

Brad Means: Welcome back to “The Means Report”. We’re talking to Dr. Craig Albert, political science expert from Augusta University about the ever-changing situation in Afghanistan. Segment one, we talked about why we were there, why we’re getting out, and how we’re making our exodus. Now, Dr. Albert, I want to ask you about what happens going forward. The United States’ absence, will it lead to the, will it help terrorist groups that are over there, maybe that we almost knocked out, thrive now?

Dr. Craig Albert: Absolutely. You can see a resurgence of Al Qaeda. The chatter is already pointing towards that. You can see, and if people don’t have access to see what Al-Qaeda is doing, you know, those aren’t public documents–

Brad Means: I thought they were gone. I thought Al Qaeda was, I thought we eliminated them.

Dr. Craig Albert: We have decimated their ranks in a way that they have had to restructure, become much more de-centralized. But in the past two or three years, they are becoming more centralized again, kind of following ISIS’ model. And so Al Qaeda has learned quite a bit from ISIS and they have been regrouping and re-emerging in different areas, including Afghanistan. These are ideologies, Brad, that can’t really be defeated. These are fundamentalists, dangerous ideologies who have an apocalyptic world view of what they want to occur. That includes ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and the Taliban, although they all have different understandings of their apocalyptic world views and different ways of implementing them. All of them are seeking in some form or another an Islamic Caliphate in Afghanistan, if not a global caliphate. In the idea of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, they want a complete global caliphate. Anytime you have a landscape that is open to that type of ideology, which the Taliban is, you’re going to have a reemergence, a resurgence of those fundamentalist groups, including perhaps offshoots of those groups that we don’t even know about yet. Those are certainly going to pop up in Afghanistan. And if they start attacking the interests of the United States, you can expect the United States to start dropping ordinances there if not special operations soldiers, just like we saw in 2014 in Iraq. The United States pulled out of Iraq, ISIS gained ground, formed itself, started doing massive human rights atrocities, especially against the Iraqi Kurds and the Yazidis. The United States went in hard to combat ISIS. One can expect that that’s going to be the same pattern that follows in Afghanistan.

Brad Means: I want to stay on that for just a second, Craig, and you’ve talked about this so well in the past, and it’s this new approach to warfare, it’s modern warfare, a more cyber centered approach. So just because US troops aren’t on every street corner in Afghanistan doesn’t mean that we’re not fighting the bad guys there. In other words, if some of the things you just described pop up, we dispatch a missile or a drone to handle it, right?

Dr. Craig Albert: Absolutely. So, and made no mistake. President Biden knows this as well. He has never intended on pulling all the special operations forces out. Those were always be there. If there’s a threat to the United States, those will be clandestine operations that if done properly, we should never hear about. No great journalist should be able to uncover those operations. And he knows that, and he’s going to use those. And all presidents are going to use that when it’s in the United States’ national security interests. If it’s a very serious threat that is more newsworthy, you’ll see air ordinance being dropped. At the same time, if the Taliban or ISIS or Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan have connections to cyber caliphates, they have any cyber connections whatsoever, you can expect the United States to be infiltrating their systems and fighting them through a hybrid cyber war as well. It’s unclear how technologically savvy the Taliban are right now, but certainly we know that ISIS has a very strong and dangerous cyber caliphate that it uses for not just cyber attacks, but for recruitment and disinformation as well. So the United States is going to be actively combating those no matter what, whether it has forces on the ground or not.

Brad Means: All right, so address the concerns or potential concerns of Americans here at home. You mentioned the possibility of some of those groups attacking US interests abroad. Should we fear violence and attacks within our borders?

Dr. Craig Albert: Absolutely. If the Taliban form a closer reliance, alliance, excuse me, with Al-Qaeda or ISIS, which they are not, there’s been a lot of speculation that, you know, the events from Thursday, the attack on the airport over there was, you know, allowed by the Taliban by ISIS. They are enemies. There’s a lot of confusion about this. The Taliban and ISIS are enemies. ISIS and Al Qaeda are enemies. Even though they’re within the same theoretical fundamentalist mindset, they’re enemies. So they’re fighting each other as well. If the Taliban allows one of those groups to exist, however, for a strategic alliance, if they allow that to occur, they will plan attacks against the United States, either the United States’ interests abroad or at home. That is absolutely something to be concerned about. Also a very large and serious issue is anytime in the world you have massive human rights atrocities occurring, which we already have reports of this happening in less media coverage part of Afghanistan from the Taliban executing actions against its citizens already over there, anytime you have that happens it has like a butterfly effect on international security where more organizations become more militant and more violent in that area, which just spreads more instability in the international arena, which will make its way to the Western world and to the United States. Anywhere where you have massive human rights abuses this is something to be concerned about. So when you have a fundamentalist group in its government that’s going to oppress its citizens on top of different terrorist organizations vying for control in that area, the United States needs to be concerned.

Brad Means: You know, you look at the Taliban the group that ran the country before we got there and that’s running it once again now as we speak. This is an organization that used to ban music, cut off the hands of thieves and stone people who had committed adultery. Some would say that today’s Taliban is much more moderate. And in fact, the group itself has said it will work to preserve women’s right to work, their right to study, all sorts of things about turning over a new leaf. Should we believe anything the Taliban says or pledges?

Dr. Craig Albert: So if you listen to their press releases very closely, they say within the confines of Islamic law. So everything you said is true they said, they say, I’m quoting them now, we will allow women to work, we will allow women to go to school, within the confines of Islamic law. What is to be determined is how the Taliban define Islamic law today versus when they ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001. By all accounts, they still have a strict interpretation of Islamic law. How strict that is and if it’s been mitigated at all because of the effects of social media, for instance, because Afghani citizens are going to be able to post things on social media. And whether they’re oppressed for that or not, somebody is going to do it. So the west is going to see eventually what is occurring in Afghanistan, even if the entire country goes black, even if it, you know, becomes a, you know, a no-go zone for a journalist, there are going to be reports at least by citizen reporters. So it’s too early to tell right now. It looks like they’re being very cautious, very savvy with how they’re dealing with Western media in the country right now to project a kinder, gentler Taliban. But make no mistake, they still have a fundamentalist view of their religion. And one has to be cautious when understanding that they’re going to be violent and oppressive still if that’s the form of interpretation they have over their religion.

Brad Means: From a freedom of speech standpoint, why does some groups with a history of terrorism or certainly with ties to terrorism get to have a social media presence and former president Trump does not?

Dr. Craig Albert: That is a very good question. Facebook and Twitter and Instagram try to wipe their platform from any terrorist organization that is going against those organization’s code of conduct. You know, Twitter has a looser understanding of that than Facebook, for instance. It is a much more free speech zone than Facebook, for instance. And Facebook, of course, owns Instagram so that’s looped up in that as well. But anytime there’s any threat of violence or a type of hate speech that goes against those code of conducts, they’re going to be able to erase them. We also have to understand though, Brad, that you know, for instance, ISIS, they are very sophisticated with how they handle their social media presence. They are skilled. They train their computer scientists in this, they train their propagandists in this, and it works. They recruit very happy and wealthy Americans to their cause to fly from the United States to Syria, for instance. So they know what they’re doing. And that type of disinformation or recruitment that they are experts at is something that is very hard for the United States to counter. So our counter intelligence and counter propaganda methods are not up to snuff yet when it comes to, you know, defeating them. But it’s also something that the private companies have to deal with themselves. The United States law can’t force Twitter or Facebook to do something, especially when you’re talking about to groups outside of the jurisdiction of the United States government, meaning they’re not citizens of the United States.

Brad Means: Does this situation in Afghanistan right now, Craig, the withdrawal, the attacks on our own troops and people over there impact President Biden in any way, as far as re-election chances? Or even looking before his time, the midterm reelection chances for Democrats and those who support the president?

Dr. Craig Albert: Yeah, we see his numbers dropping significantly, not only by Republicans, which you would expect, but also by Democratic party members and independents. His handling of this crisis is giving him negative results in the polls. And it’s given the Democratic party negative results in the polls as well. And most Democrats know that. So they’re also saying that they should conduct an investigation on how President Biden handled the withdrawing, if he did it properly or if there were other considerations that needed to be handled. So right now, and you can bet money that the Republican party machine is on top of this and figuring out ways to massage this message that President Joe Biden is not good on national security. So they’re looking forward to being able to play this through for the 2022 congressional elections and any governorships that might be contested, Senate races. Everything is in the air right now. So this is a huge crisis point for President Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Brad Means: Well, I can’t thank you enough for talking to me today, Craig. I’m looking down at my notes, probably about seven questions I didn’t get to. So I know we’ll get back together soon. But seriously, thank you for shining a light on this crisis and helping us all better understand it.

Dr. Craig Albert: Yeah, absolutely. I hope to come back when it’s not such a grisly scene over there.

Brad Means: I know, we need to talk during happy times at some point. Craig, take care of yourself and thanks again.

Dr. Craig Albert: Have a good day, thank you.

Brad Means: You too. That’s Dr. Craig Albert from Augusta University, a great resource here on “The Means Report”.