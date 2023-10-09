AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Jared Williams is our special guest on this edition of The Means Report. He is the district attorney for the Augusta Judicial Circuit. D.A. Williams talks to us about his efforts to keep Augusta safe. He also tells us how he and his team are working to keep young people on the right track. Williams needs your help too. We discuss how the community can play a big role in fighting crime. Watch our interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
District Attorney Jared Williams discusses efforts to fight crime
by: Brad Means
