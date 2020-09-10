Critiquing the pandemic response: A senate candidate weighs in

The political season now down to just a matter of weeks. A big race in Georgia, and across the country is the one between Senator David Perdue and Jon Ossoff.

Mr. Ossoff is the special guest on the next episode of The Means Report. We talk about the security of the state’s election system. We also discuss back to school plans in Georgia. And Ossoff has plenty of criticism for the way this pandemic has been handled.

I asked him, “What would you have done differently to make where we stand now, better?”

“Well first of all, informed the public transparently about the nature of the threat and best practices to combat it, rather than downplaying it and trying to tell everyone that everything was fine when it wasn’t fine. Two, much swifter action would have reduced the necessity of those long shelter in place orders which did so much economic damage,” Ossoff explains. “A virus is something that spreads exponentially. You need to nip it in the bud. And if we hadn’t spent those weeks delaying and denying and sending mixed signals, then we could have acted much more swiftly, stemmed the spread of this thing, and reduced the economic damage. And finally, the economic response has left small businesses and working families hung out to dry while vast sums of money have flowed to the most powerful corporations and lobbying groups in the country.”

You can see Jon Ossoff’s full interview on The Means Report, Monday at 12:30pm on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

