AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Georgia Congressman Rick Allen is part of an effort to bring more transparency to schools. He supports the Parents Bill of Rights Act. The goal is to help parents be more informed about what’s happening with their child’s education.

Rep. Allen also discusses cybersecurity, and the concerns of business owners.

