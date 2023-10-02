AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioner Jordan Johnson is our guest on The Means Report. He represents District 1, which covers a large portion of Richmond County. He talks about the efforts to address homelessness. He also discusses the work being done to clean up around town. You won’t want to miss our conversation with the youngest Augusta commissioner ever. Enjoy this interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Commissioner Jordan Johnson discusses key Augusta issues
by: Brad Means
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Brad Means
The Means Report first aired in January of 2009 offering coverage that you cannot get from a daily newscast. Forget about quick soundbytes -- we deliver an in-depth perspective on the biggest stories. If they are making news on the local or national level, you will find them on the set of The Means Report. Hosted by WJBF NewsChannel 6 anchor, Brad Means, The Means Report covers the topics impacting your life, your town, your state, and your future.