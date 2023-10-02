AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioner Jordan Johnson is our guest on The Means Report. He represents District 1, which covers a large portion of Richmond County. He talks about the efforts to address homelessness. He also discusses the work being done to clean up around town. You won’t want to miss our conversation with the youngest Augusta commissioner ever. Enjoy this interview and be sure to join us for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on WJBF NewsChannel 6.