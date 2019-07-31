BCSO asking for support for one of their own

BURKE CO., G.A. (WJBF) The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their deputies.

Sergeant Jay Hollingsworth was injured in the line of duty while assisting the Burke County EMA Fire and Rescue during a house fire. Hollingworth was shot in the stomach by a stray round, lodging in his vertebrae.

Despite the bullet remaining lodged in his spine and undergoing a long recovery which included multiple infections, blood transfusions, and hospital stays: Hollingsworth chose to continue working for the Sheriff’s office instead of seeking medical retirement. The repercussions of his injury continues, though. He has been diagnosed with lead poisoning from the bullet, forcing Hollingworth to undergo surgery to remove it.

It is extremely likely that Hollingsworth will need blood because of the surgery. That has led to the BCSO and the Shepeard Comminity Blood Center to partner for a blood drive for him.

In a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams stated, “We want to do all we can to help Jay during this time and teaming up with the community and Shepeard Community Blood Center is one small way we can be of assistance to him and others as well. I will be donating blood and I encourage everyone to join us on Wednesday the 14th to do the same.”

The Shepeard Community Blood Mobile will be at the Sheriff’s Office for the blood drive on Wednesday, August 14th from 9am to 3pm. Hollingsworth is not providing his specific blood type in hopes that others in the community, especially trauma and children’s hospital patients, will also benefit from donations. He is asking all Sheriff’s Office employees along with others in the community to step up and donate.