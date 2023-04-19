AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Masters Week has come and gone but the positive impact on our community continues. On this edition of The Means Report, we take a look at a busy week for local leaders. Sue Parr of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce and Bennish Brown with Destination Augusta are our guests. Watch these interviews and find out they help Augusta shine year-round. Their goal is to encourage businesses and visitors to come to our area. Be sure to join us for The Means Report Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.
Augusta leaders look at benefits from the Masters Tournament
by: Brad Means
