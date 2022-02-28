AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The CSRA is seeing a major shift in the world of real estate. Since Meybohm Real Estate first began, and ever since then, it’s been run by a Meybohm. E.G Meybohm’s baby grew and grew and grew, into this large 300 agent organization. Now, a new person has taken the reins of that company.

Brad Means: John, welcome to “The Means Report”, and congratulations on your new job.

John Cates: Thank you, yeah, I really appreciate it, thanks for having me.

Brad Means: I mean, it really is kind of mind boggling because everyone sees the Meybohm signs around town, most everybody knows Mr. Meybohm and his family. What led you to this job? Did you start out at the bottom of the ladder?

John Cates: Yeah, so I have a legal background, and in law school you could stay an extra year, and get your MBA and so I did that knowing that I always wanted to be on the business side of things. And so when my wife and I, we both grew up in Augusta, when we moved back home, I’ve known EG for, for a long time, and we started talking and he said, “you know, we need some younger people in the company.” And so I started as our general counsel. So I was our in-house lawyer, and that was a really good place to begin because you’re just basically helping people all day, you’re solving problems, complicated legal contract issues, so that sort of allowed me over the first two years, to build relationships and trust with our agents and with our employees, then started running a few divisions, and became our chief operating officer, about three years ago, and then went from that to now, kind of overseeing all of our divisions as our president.

Brad Means: Does the buck stop with you? And what I mean by that is, do those 300 agents, not to mention the administrative staff behind the scenes, do they all come to you with their issues, or do you have a lot of folks between you and them?

John Cates: No, we’ve gotten way too big for that.

Brad Means: Yeah.

John Cates: And I would not be where I am without our management team. I mean, we have a wonderful broker in charge, marketing, CFO, Mike Polatty, who has sort of been in between me and EG is still there, and he spends a lot of his time running our development company, because our development company now, is as big if not bigger than our brokerage.

Brad Means: Wow.

John Cates: And we have the largest property management division in our area, great commercial division, so we’ve gotten so big, the team around me is really what allows me to do what I do. And honestly, I’ve been there the least amount of time, so I really rely on them to say, “okay, what’s the history here? What’s the background here?

Brad Means: Right.

John Cates: Because the last thing you wanna be, is the new guy that comes in and changes things. I mean, we wanna change and grow, but not sacrificing who we are or where we’ve been. So I really rely on our team to be able to do that.

Brad Means: Well, to have that trust, and that endorsement of EG Meybohm, and I suspect his family has gotta be reassuring.

John Cates: It is, I mean, you know, he is such a mentor to me, and the people at that company are there because of him, and you can’t take that for granted, and it’s not just because he’s smart and works hard, even though he is both of those two things, it’s because of the relationship, the integrity, I mean, he does what he says he’s gonna do, and those are big shoes to fill going forward for sure.

Brad Means: Let me ask you about 2021 in real estate. On the residential side, I had the honor of Emceeing your award ceremony, just a few short days ago, and I got to see those numbers and they were big, and they were impressive and so my question is, how did you navigate that pandemic year, and still manage to sell houses? Was it all done as we used to do in the news business last year, virtually?

John Cates: A lot of it was, although I think people got more used to COVID, and vaccines became more available, people felt more comfortable being in person, but you know, a lot of what we do, the real estate industry has already been changing over the last six or seven years, so it’s not like the disruption came immediately, it just happened a lot faster, and so, you know, you really have to give credit to all of our agents, and the employees who support them because two years ago, you know, right around this time two years ago-

Brad Means: Yeah.

John Cates: We didn’t know what was gonna happen, I mean, we were really starting to look at ourselves financially and saying, “okay, is this going to another 2008, 2009?” And then everybody just decided to start buying a house, and you had some other fundamental things going on, interest rates were already really low, inventory was already really low, and then, so I mean, a lot of those market fundamentals were already there, and I think what we’re trying to figure out going forward is that all of those people just make a decision earlier than they normally would, and we’re gonna see that slowly starting to stabilize this year, or was it just our local economy has been growing a lot, and the pandemic just highlighted some of those fundamental things that already existed.

Brad Means: You do hear from people out there, there are no houses to buy, there’s no inventory, there’s nothing available. Is that true? Is it still very limited?

John Cates: It is, but it’s not nearly as bad as I think people realize, I mean, 2020 and 2021, we did more sales than in the history of our company.

Brad Means: Wow.

John Cates: So a lot of that is prices are going up, right? That’s why the volume number is so big, but also transactions were up. What we have realized is days on the market is normally a pretty good indicator of health, of a real estate market, months of inventory, and while that’s still important, that’s no longer the number one barometer of how healthy the market is because you could look any day, there may have been six houses that went on the market, and pended that day.

Brad Means: Yeah.

John Cates: So what we’re finding is, is there’s a lot of buyers out there, and our agents normally have 10 to 15 buyers, for that house they’re going to list, so, you know, people need to be a little more patient, but the buying power that the buyers have with rates still being low, incomes have gone up, there’s still, I know it’s not as affordable, but if you look at what people are paying as a percentage of their income, it’s still pretty much in line.

Brad Means: One of the things we cover a lot here on Channel Six, John, is the growth in our area that it’s just booming, be it because of cyber or what have you. What’s Meybohm doing to keep up with that growth? Are y’all still in the building new communities business?

John Cates: We are, you know, I talked about our development company a little bit at the beginning. The most lots that we’ve ever put on the ground, before two years ago was about 600, this year we’ll do almost 1300, and that’s because that demand is there, and it’s a few things. One, people like new construction, two, I think they really like our neighborhoods because they look a little different, it’s not, you know, cookie cutter, house, house, house, house, we really try, and our development team led by Keith Lawrence, does a wonderful job of keeping trees, keeping green space, so that’s still very much something people are interested in. And for us, that’s one of the reasons I love Meybohm, is because we don’t just wanna give back, and be a part of the community. I grew up here and I kind of got sick and tired of people talking about Augusta has so much potential.

Brad Means: Yeah.

John Cates: North Augusta has potential, Akin has potential, our area has potential, we can now be a catalyst for change to turn that potential into reality.

Brad Means: Yeah.

John Cates: And so to do that with homes and offices, and apartments and self storage and hotels, I think one thing we learned through COVID was our local economy is incredibly resilient, and that’s before you start talking about cyber and healthcare, so new homes is a big part of that, and we don’t see the demand for new construction slowing down anytime soon.

Brad Means: Let’s take a look at the commercial side of things. I know that division was incredibly busy last year, and that growth continues in 2022. What are commercial clients looking for when they come to Augusta? Is it find me something in a strip center? Is it find me a warehouse? Is it build me something? What are y’all seeing?

John Cates: Sure, so I think the phrase, “live, work, play” is kind of cliche but it’s also super accurate, and what we’re seeing is, people don’t want something on an island, right? They’re saying, yes, we need office space, we’re seeing a, we just were on a call three weeks ago, with a firm outta New York, they want to build a four story office building somewhere close to Fort Gordon because they have relationships with these independent contractors, and these defense contractors, that wanna be here, they have to be here, and so they want office space, right? They want it to look nice, they need SCIF space, to be able to work on that contract with the Fort, but they don’t want it to be somewhere where they can’t have access to housing, apartments, food, entertainment, and so I think it’s forced us as a community to look more holistically, particularly like, look at downtown Augusta, right? You’ve got pockets.

Brad Means: Right.

John Cates: Right. And, but what we need is for those pockets to grow together, right, we can’t just say, “okay, we’ve got an office user, that’s gonna take up this much square footage.” You also have to bring in where the restaurant’s gonna be, where are those people gonna live, can they get access to dry cleaning, you know, late at night when they’re going home. And so I think it forces you to look more holistically, and that’s what a lot of outside folks are looking for in our marketplace is can you create a sense of community? Not just, I need an office or need a space to lease.

Brad Means: Well, if I’m looking to invest in a parcel, and hope that you bring a client to me, should I try to buy a piece of land near all those amenities you mentioned? Or should I just buy a piece of land and then say, “okay, this is not only good for your client, John Cates, but also for your dry cleaner, for your restaurant”, and hope that y’all build all that stuff on my land too. So I guess short version is going to a popular area, or branch off on your own and hope it comes to you.

John Cates: Yeah, well, you know, it’s interesting because I think if you look at everything that is under construction right now, those areas that are off by themselves, are gonna be few and far between pretty soon.

Brad Means: Yep.

John Cates: You know, it’s interesting Augusta, North Augusta, Aiken, it’s one of the few communities that has not yet significantly grown along the interstate, and you look at a lot of major metropolitan areas, that’s where the growth is, but that’s coming, right, a lot of the construction that we’re doing is, you know, Aiken, North Augusta, near Bobby Jones and I-20, Appling, Harlem, so when you look at that, the answer is, I think our municipalities have done a great job of saying, “wow, we’ve got a lot of growth here.

Brad Means: Yeah.

John Cates: We need to plan for the next 15 to 20 years.” So to answer your question, it’s a hybrid, right? I think it’s probably too expensive to be right in the core right now, because a lot of people have seen that for a few years, but also you don’t wanna be too far removed. So what we’re looking at right now, a lot of the tracks that we are buying and developing are along that I-20 corridor, and then filling in the gaps where, like, if you look at like the Aiken market, you’ve got some projects here, some projects here, you know eventually that’s gonna grow together.

Brad Means: Right.

John Cates: So I think it’s a hybrid, to answer your question.

Brad Means: Time for one more question, and it just has to do with the real estate business as a career. A lot of people watching may be considering changing jobs, or maybe younger folks are thinking about getting into real estate, what would you say to people like that? And more specifically, what kind of income can they expect as they start off and grow?

John Cates: Sure, so it’s exciting to me because you know, we’re looking, at Meybohm, we have a company, that’s been around for almost 50 years. And one of the things we’ve been working on is what is your mission? And I think one thing that gets people up in the morning, and excited, is purpose. So if you’ve got that purpose, and you’ve got a sense of meaning to what you do, we have gotta provide that. So what we’ve been talking about, is Meybohm is the place to be for people who wanna help others, realize the American dream. That’s probably too long, but it’s something like that.

Brad Means: That makes sense.

John Cates: But when you talk about the American dream, it means something to different people, some of it’s home ownership, some is finding them a space to lease so they can open a new business. But I love that sense of purpose. So to anybody trying to get in the real estate business, you have that purpose to genuinely help someone, realize their dreams and not all professions can say that. I think our agents love the flexibility, you’re an independent contractor, but our local market is so strong, we had somebody our rookie of the year, this year, you know, making six figures in their first year in real estate.

Brad Means: Wow.

John Cates: And that’s really exciting. And so if you’re a self-starter, you wanna help and serve others, and help people realize their dreams, it’s a really fulfilling career, and I think that’s why our agent count is now in the three hundreds, because it’s a culture of helping other people.

Brad Means: Oh, it’s just been an incredible story so far, and now you get to help write future chapters. John Cates, thank you for taking the time to be with us.

John Cates: Thank you, I appreciate it. Brad Means: Appreciate it, John Cates, President of Meybohm Real Est