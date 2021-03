AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -- It's a journey that's come full-circle for Dr. Sharon Beall, the newly named medical director for the Pediatric Palliative Care and Hospice Program at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

A 1990 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, she is also an associate professor in the MCG Department of Pediatrics. After being in private practice in Augusta for many years, Dr. Beall used her experience with some of her own patients to move into the field of palliative care.