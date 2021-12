AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Positive COVID-19 in-patient cases increased substantially over the holiday weekend at one local hospital and doubled in the past few weeks. Health experts report a rise in coronavirus cases all over the CSRA and most likely it's due to the recent Omicron variant.

"We had not seen an increase until just the last couple of days," reported Dr. Jose Vazquez, Chief of Infectious Disease at Augusta University.