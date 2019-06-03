Local Living

The UGA Extension Office offers a varitey of services to help you learn about landscaping.

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 03:10 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 03:10 PM EDT

Campbell Vaughn, the county agent for the UGA Extension Office in Augusta gives us some info on what the Extension Office can do to help you get the most out of your yard, and plants.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center