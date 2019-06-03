The UGA Extension Office offers a varitey of services to help you learn about landscaping.
Campbell Vaughn, the county agent for the UGA Extension Office in Augusta gives us some info on what the Extension Office can do to help you get the most out of your yard, and plants.
