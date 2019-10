The halloween fun started early at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. Each year they host hundreds of kids in costumes who are bussed from schools across the county. It is hard to tell who has more fun the sheriff's deputies and staff or the kids.

"This time we have 11 schools coming. We get a great turn out every year. The kids love it, the employees love it, we dress up, we decorate the office," says Sgt. William McCarty. "It's such a fun time of the year for them. They get to use their imaginations and we just love being a part of this and being able to make their halloween just that little bit more special."