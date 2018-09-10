Humanitree House is the first cold-pressed juice bar in the Augusta region, now in its fifth year. Video

Humanitree House is the first cold-pressed juice bar in the Augusta region. Denise Tucker and her husband Baruti created the café and gallery together which is in its fifth year. We showcase some of the beautiful artwork created by Baruti, Denise explains the juicing process, and we discuss the local outreach Humanitree does in the community.