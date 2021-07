AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Exciting research is underway at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, especially when it comes to genetics. Promising results have already been discovered that could correct genetic problems and create disease models. It all starts with gene editing, in particular – prime editing. So what is prime editing? We take a closer look at the exciting research this week with Dr. Joseph Miano – a vascular biologist - and Dr. Lin Gan - a geneticist – both at MCG.

Brad Means: Dr. Miano, I know you're so busy and you're accomplishing so much over there, and we appreciate you being with us today.