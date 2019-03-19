Great Deals on Furniture's Carol Kennedy talks about the benefits of their design center.
We sit down with Carol Kennedy from Great Deals on Furniture to talk about the options they have when it comes to customizing the furniture for your home. With their design center, they make the process as simple as clicking a button to get exactly what you want.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood