Local Living

Great Deals on Furniture's Carol Kennedy talks about the benefits of their design center.

By:

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 02:14 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 02:14 PM EDT

We sit down with Carol Kennedy from Great Deals on Furniture to talk about the options they have when it comes to customizing the furniture for your home. With their design center, they make the process as simple as clicking a button to get exactly what you want.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center