AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) --- Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins at sundown on Monday, September 6, and extends until nightfall on Wednesday, September 8. Millions of Jews around the world will congregate in synagogues to pray for a good year ahead for all mankind.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, local Chabad rabbis will be offering multiple prayer service options to accommodate the various needs of the community as the Delta variant spreads. Complementing the safe, traditional indoor services, rabbis will be hosting outdoor shofar services on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to make the Rosh Hashanah services accessible to the entire Jewish community--free of charge--in this uncertain time.