HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) - Every year, Wreaths Across America honors fallen service members by putting a Christmas wreath on their graves. This year, for the first time, Harlem is participating with a ceremony of its own.

The Harlem Women's Club and the VFW partnered with several Harlem businesses to bring Wreaths Across America to the town. It's something that plan to keep doing each year.