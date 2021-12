(WJBF) - According to Kevin Chambers, joint spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Environmental Protection Division and Georgia Department of Natural Resources, information gathered from the Rocky Creek following a water contamination investigation indicates the presence of what is likely a mixture of diesel fuel and gasoline.Â

Still, Chambers says, delays due to the Thanksgiving holidays mean they do not yet have complete confirmation on the identity of the unknown substance found in the waters of Rocky Creek in mid-November.