All eyes are on our next chance for Winter weather as we move into Friday. Vipir 6 Alert Day posted for Friday as parts of the CSRA could see Freezing rain, Sleet and some areas of snow. As always with these systems, it will be a changing forecast, so be sure to stay close to News Channel 6 on-air...on the web and our social media platforms for the very latest.

Here's your forecast (Click on the link above for the full video of the forecast)