(WJBF) - Hey Everyone! It’s Ana Christina, and it is a quiet house. The kids are sleeping...so is the husband. Now is my opportunity to get some momma-time, and I thought I’d show you that you can work out from home.

Gyms are closed. No problem. No equipment? Not an issue! You can definitely use things around your house to get a workout in. It’s all about thinking outside the box.