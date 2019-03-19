Local Living

Ana visits the Boll Weevil restaurant in downtown Augusta to learn about their history and desserts.

Posted: Mar 19, 2019 02:34 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 19, 2019 02:34 PM EDT

We speak with the general manager of Boll Weevil in doowntown Augusta. We hear about the long history of Boll Weevil, some of thier activities for the community, and what kinds of things they offer on the menu.

