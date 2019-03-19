Ana visits the Boll Weevil restaurant in downtown Augusta to learn about their history and desserts.
We speak with the general manager of Boll Weevil in doowntown Augusta. We hear about the long history of Boll Weevil, some of thier activities for the community, and what kinds of things they offer on the menu.
Weird News
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood