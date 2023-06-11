(Augusta, GA): Charissa Jones, Owner/Broker/Realtor with Realty One Group Visionaries shares a market update with Ana. They are also joined by listing specialist, April Foster, to hear about how to prepare your home before listing it for sale.
Posted:
Updated:
(Augusta, GA): Charissa Jones, Owner/Broker/Realtor with Realty One Group Visionaries shares a market update with Ana. They are also joined by listing specialist, April Foster, to hear about how to prepare your home before listing it for sale.