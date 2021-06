GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -- The N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the death of four teens with two others injured after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday.

Sgt. B.A. Taylor with the Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 11:43 a.m. on US Hwy. 264 Bypass south of NC 43, 1.3 miles north of Greenville's city limits. A large box truck traveling north ran off the road to the left, crossed through the median cable and struck a vehicle heading south.