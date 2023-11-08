AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Miss Darlin from Dolce Darlin Bakery, here with your kitchen questions.

We have a question from Lucy in Augusta!

“There are so many types of flower. Which do I need to use?”

That’s a great question. Let’s start with All Purpose Flour. It’s going to be the one that you see most often. It’s made from hard and soft wheat.

It has a protein content of 9.5% to 13%, which means you can use it pretty much across the board for whatever.

If you are able to, though, get your hands on some other types of flour that will enhance your baking projects.

For example: self-rising flour. It can take a little bit of the additional work out because it already contains all purpose flour, baking powder and salt. It’s going to help with the rise of your products like cakes and breads and things like that.

You can also use bread flour. It’s actually milled from just hard wheat, so it’s got a much higher protein content, which means there’s more gluten going on in there.

Semolina flour is precious to us because it is used for pizza and pasta, which is a food group at our house.

Cake flour is going to be super low protein, light, airy cakes, cupcakes, pastries, that kind of stuff.

You can also use wheat flour for more nutritional value.

And if you have any allergies, lean on gluten free flour with almond flour or a 1 to 1 ratio gluten free flour.

There are a ton of different flours. This is not even all of them, y’all. There are still more.

These are going to be awesome to just enhance everything you got going on. So just pay attention to the details.

